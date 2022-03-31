UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7

As many as 17,393 students out of the total 2,234,154 registered to appear on the seventh day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Thursday.

On Day 7, examinations of high school agriculture and intermediate mathematics as well as basics of statistics (old course) were conducted in the first shift from 8am to 11.15am while examinations of high school anthropology, retail trading, security and IT/ITES and healthcare besides Intermediate history were conducted in the second shift from 2pm to 5.15pm.

As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 1516 out of the total registered 23,807 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself. In the second shift too, 1,84,470 students out of the total registered 2,00,347 skipped the exams. As a result, in both shifts, out of the total registered 2,24,154 students who were to appear in the exam, just 2,06,761 appeared in them, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

The day however did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means and as a result, the total number of students caught cheating during the board exams this year remained at 54.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all districts on the seventh day also and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.