Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7
others

UP Board HS, Inter exams-2022: Over 17,000 students skip exams on Day 7

On Thursday, 17,393 students of the 2,234,154 registered to take the UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state.
Students coming out after appearing in UP Board exams-2022 from a centre in Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 11:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

As many as 17,393 students out of the total 2,234,154 registered to appear on the seventh day of the ongoing UP Board high school and intermediate exams-2022 skipped the exams across the state on Thursday.

On Day 7, examinations of high school agriculture and intermediate mathematics as well as basics of statistics (old course) were conducted in the first shift from 8am to 11.15am while examinations of high school anthropology, retail trading, security and IT/ITES and healthcare besides Intermediate history were conducted in the second shift from 2pm to 5.15pm.

As per reports received at the UP Board headquarters from the 75 districts of the state, 1516 out of the total registered 23,807 students skipped the exam in the first shift itself. In the second shift too, 1,84,470 students out of the total registered 2,00,347 skipped the exams. As a result, in both shifts, out of the total registered 2,24,154 students who were to appear in the exam, just 2,06,761 appeared in them, informed UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla.

RELATED STORIES

The day however did not witness any class 10 or class 12 student being caught using unfair means and as a result, the total number of students caught cheating during the board exams this year remained at 54.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that the exam passed off peacefully in all districts on the seventh day also and no report of any untoward incident was received from anywhere in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP