UP Board HS, inter exams from Feb 22; schedule declared

High school and intermediate examinations-2024 of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, would begin together on February 22 and conclude on March 9.

UP Board released the examination schedule on Thursday making clear that the exams would last for 17 days (12 working days) and hopefully end well before the formal notification gets issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the Parliamentary Polls-2024.

The exam schedule declaration ended the wait of a total of around 55,08,206 students including 29,47,324 high school students and 25,60,882 intermediate students who have registered to appear in the 2024 edition of the board examination.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that the detailed examination schedule has been made available on the official website of UP Board— upmsp.edu.in—for the benefit of the students.

The examinations would be held in two shifts: 8.30am to 11.45am and 2pm to 5.15pm.

The special thing this time is that the board examinations will be completed in just 12 working days.

Last year in 2023, the high school examinations were held for 12 working days but the intermediate exams were held for 14 days. In this context, intermediate candidates will get a little less time in 2024 that what their seniors got last year.

This time, the UP Board has made preparations to create 889 less exam centres to conduct the examination in a copying free environment. A total of 7,864 centers are proposed to be set up for 2024 edition of the exams. However, the final list of the exam centres has not been released yet and there may be slight changes in the number of centres. Last year the examinations were held at 8,753 centres spread across 75 districts of the state.

Not only this, last year 540 government school centres were made while in 2024, 1,017 government secondary schools are proposed to be made centres.

Reduction in making unaided secondary schools as exam centres this time and also reduction in overall count of examination centres, officials maintain, will make their monitoring easier and ensure that the copying mafia does not succeed in facilitating cheating by students in lieu of cash.