UP Board ready for imp HS, Inter exams today

Officials of the UP Board have made elaborate arrangements to conduct the examination of important subjects of High School and Intermediate, set to be held on Wednesday.

Students coming out of an examination centre after appearing in UP Board exams, in Prayagraj, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

In the first shift, Class 10 students will take their English exam and in the second shift, Class 12 students will take the exam of physics. More than 29 lakh candidates in High School and 18 lakh Intermediate students are registered to appear in the examinations at more than 8,000 examination centres across the state, UP Board officials said.

On Tuesday, Board officials once again reviewed preparations for the examinations afresh. They held a virtual meeting with officers of the department at the district level, especially those of sensitive examination centres.

Divyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Board, said the examinations of both shifts on Tuesday were completed peacefully. “The Board is now also ready to conduct the High School English exam on Wednesday wherein 29,77,625 examinees will appear for the paper at 8,753 examination centres,” he said.

Similarly, the examination of Physics and Economics of Intermediate will be held at 8,574 centres. For this, a total of 18,33,224 candidates are registered, he added.

Shukla held several meetings with his colleagues and additional secretaries of the five regional offices of UP Board through Google Meet till late night.

“We are extra vigilant regarding the High School English examination and random checking of strongrooms will be done again at night. Sensitive centres will also be inspected in the morning,” Shukla said.