UP BOARD RESULT: Aligarh’s Shobit Verma shines in intermediate exams; holds 9th place on toppers’ list

Shobit Verma, a student at SJP Agarwal Smarak Inter College at Vijaygarh in Aligarh, earned laurels by holding the ninth position in the toppers’ list of the Uttar Pradesh Board exams for intermediate (12th), results of which were announced on Saturday. He scored 462 out of 500 marks and attained 92.40%. He is among six students who shared 9th place in the intermediate exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In all, students from the rural belt performed better than in the urban areas. Moreover, as in past, the girls outperformed boys in both high school and intermediate exams.

However, none from Agra or Aligarh division could make it to the top ten list in the high school (10th) examination of UP Board, the result of which were declared before the result of the intermediate exam on Saturday.

In Agra, students from the rural area performed better and the overall pass percentage for the high school exam in the Agra district was 91.84% while for the intermediate exam it was 87.55%.

Vikram Singh from Asha Ram Niwas Inter College in the Bah area of Agra district scored 92% marks and topped the Agra district for the intermediate exam, followed by Anshika Baghel securing 88.88% marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For high school results in the Agra district, Veekesh Thakur from Kalicharan Singh Inter College at Nagla Patan was the highest scorer having 92.67% marks followed by Prashant Ojha from Sidhant Inter College at Jaitpur Kalan in the Bah area of Agra district.

The pass percentage in high school was 91.84% for Agra, 87% for Firozabad, 86.32% for Mainpuri, 84.57% for Etah, 91.31% for Mathura and 90.08% for Kasganj.

In Firozabad, Prabal Pratap Singh was the highest scorer with 92.17% marks in high school followed by Shraddha with 91.83% marks. Girls in Firozabad recorded a pass percentage of 91.28% compared to boys with a pass percentage of 83.87%.