UP Board Results: Jail inmates record over 96% pass in HS, 86.67% in Inter

The inmates of 32 different prisons, including two central jails of Varanasi and Bareilly, have excelled in the UP Board’s High School and Intermediate Examination–2025, the results of which were declared by the Board here on Friday. For representation only (File)

These inmates recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.81% in the High School examinations and 86.67% in the Intermediate examinations—a fall of 0.99% in High School and a 3.81% rise in Intermediate as compared to 2024.

A total of 94 prison inmates appeared for the High School exams while another 105 inmates appeared for the Intermediate examinations this time. Out of these total 199 inmates, 91 out of 94 have been declared successful in the High School examination, while in the Intermediate exams 91 out of 105 inmates passed.

In the High School examination, inmates of 21 jails including Agra, Etah, Aligarh, Meerut, Bijnor, Rampur, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Khiri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Kanpur City, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Bahraich and Varanasi secured cent percent results, while in the Intermediate examination, inmates of 19 jails including Etah, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Bijnor, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Khiri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Kanpur City, Farrukhabad, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and Varanasi jails registered cent percent result.

In the High School examination, Agra jail had the maximum number of 17 inmates registered for the exam, while in the Intermediate examination too, Agra jail had the highest number with 21 inmates filling in the examination forms.