U.P. board to come up with bilingual dictionary for technical terminologies

PRAYAGRAJ: In a first, the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education has decided to roll out a self-published dictionary of technical terminologies and difficult words for the benefit of its students. The dictionary, which is expected to benefit students of more than 28,000 U.P. board schools, will explain words and terminologies in both Hindi and English.

Officials privy to the development have said that the work to elaborate on the technical words of subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry has almost been completed for the dictionary. The dictionary will also explain difficult words from non-STEM subjects like Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit.

Confirming the development, UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that he expects the dictionary to become available to children and teachers by the next academic session of 2023-24. It would benefit about one crore students of Classes 9 to 12 studying across the state.

The move is being undertaken after getting a nod from the state government for designing and coming out with a dictionary of difficult and technical words used in NCERT and non-NCERT books being used by UP Board students, according to a senior state board official. Earlier, in 2018, the board had implemented the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) syllabus. At present, 67 NCERT books are being taught in the state-run schools of Uttar Pradesh.

To come up with the dictionary, special workshops with subject experts were held at the board headquarters between November 9 and 11. “Once the glossary is ready, it will be placed before the subject committee for approval. Subsequently, the formal proposal for its publication will be sent to the state government,” the government official added.

So far, the price of the proposed dictionary hasn’t been disclosed. It’s also not clear if the dictionary would be made available to children in physical form. However, the board will certainly upload the dictionary to its website in PDF format so it can be accessed by all students for free.

