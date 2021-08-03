UP boy scores 100% in CBSE Class 10, wants to join armed forces

LUCKNOW Kumar Vishwas Singh, 15, from Ghazipur district of UP scored 100% marks in five subjects to top the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

A student of VidyaGyan (school) in Bulandshahr, the teenager got the perfect scores in English, Hindi, mathematics, social sciences and artificial intelligence.

Kumar said this pandemic was an opportunity for him to establish that he was capable enough to score good marks. “I made the best use of technology and got my doubts cleared online by teachers. It was not easy, but I made it with all the support from my parents and loved ones,” he said.

Kumar is inspired by Indian war heroes and wants to join the armed forces to the serve the country. He is preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance. The teenager is also an ardent admirer of poet Kumar Vishwas.

Talking about his school, he said, “VidyaGyan is an awesome feeling in itself. It provides high quality education free of cost and brings the best out of you. Teachers are very supportive and hard working. Their experience and knowledge are vital to our progress. I want to convey my heartiest thanks to all my teachers.”

Lauding his ability to quickly grasp what he was taught, principal Bishwajeet Banerjee said, “According to his teachers, he remained focused on his studies. This helped him score 100 in five subjects.”

On Tuesday, the CBSE announced results for this year on the basis of an alternative assessment policy, after the Board exams were cancelled in view of the second wave of Covid.

Study Hall

Priyansh Bakshi emerged topper at Study Hall school by scoring 98.16% with 100 marks each in three subjects – science, social science and computer applications.

“I am thankful to my teachers who always encouraged me. Despite online classes, they taught us very well because of which we scored well,” he said.

GD Goenka Public School, in a press release, stated that Tulip Karan was their topper with 98.8%. He scored 100 in mathematics. Others who brought laurels to the institution were Aditi Chauhan - 98.4%, Jyoti Kumari - 97.6%, Atharv Agarwal - 97%, Abhimanyu Srivastava - 96.2%. Principal Raveen Pande and chairman Sarvesh Goel congratulated the students for their results.

At Rani Laxmibai Memorial Senior Secondary School, Siddhi Gupta scored 99.4%.

APS, Nehru Road

Students of Army Public School, Nehru Road, also emerged with flying colours.

This year, 321 students appeared in the examination. Aparna Singh Rajawat topped the school with 98.6% marks while Utkarsh Jha secured the second position in the school with 98.4% marks. The third rank was notched by two students – Rithika R Raman and Shreya Dwivedi with 98.2% each.