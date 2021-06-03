UP bureaucrat to impart tips to trainee IAS officers

A bureaucrat posted at Uttar Pradesh’s Kheri district has been invited to share his experience with trainee IAS officers at Mussoorie.

Posted as chief development officer (CDO) Arvind Singh would share his administrative experiences of rural development with about 150 trainee of 2019 batch IAS officers during a virtual training session to be held at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie on Thursday.

Singh is one of the four invitees IAS officers from across the country who have been requested by Milind Ramteke, deputy director, LBSNAA to give tips to the fellow cadres . The other three invitee IAS officers include Saikant Verma from Andhra Pradesh, Manju from Rajasthan and Yogesh Kumbhejkar from Maharashtra.

Singh said through his interaction with trainee IAS officers on Thursday, he would try to tell them how desired results could be achieved by utilising the existing system with a creative mind.

Singh earned accolades through his innovative initiatives during the first Covid wave in the country.

Singh utilized the self help group (SHG) women to prepare quality PPE kits. These kits were supplied not only among the Kheri health workers and police but also to the army.

Similarly, his Operation Chaturbhuj initiative under the MGNREGA helped migrants to earn livelihood. The union rural development ministry lauded Singh for his innovations.

His Operation Mamta gave a new boost to health services in tribal areas of Kheri while his active engagement in Operation Kayakalp gave a new look to basic schools.