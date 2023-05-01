Will release booklet on worsening law-and-order situation: SP chief

GORAKHPUR With civic polls around the corner, Samajwadi Party chief on Monday announced that he will soon release a booklet on the ‘deteriorating law and order situation in Gorakhpur in the past five years’. The SP chief urged people to vote for the SP mayoral candidate in Gorakhpur. (HT Photo)

The SP chief was responding to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s comment that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a model state for law and order in recent years. The CM had said that ‘people feel a sense of security in U.P. and the state now has a conducive atmosphere for development’.

Taking to media persons at Gorakhpur airport on Sunday evening, Yadav said, “The government was running without a full-time DGP. This had weakened the police force... Two incidents of gang-rape in Gorakhpur within six days has exposed the state of law-and-order in the state,” said Akhilesh.

The SP chief urged people to vote for the SP mayoral candidate in Gorakhpur to resolve issues like waterlogging. “In the last five years, the CM has failed to get rid of issues like waterlogging and movement of cattle on roads,” said Akhilesh.

According to police data, 676 cases of crimes against women have been recorded in the past 16 months. This includes 44 cases rape and 45 of dowry harassment.