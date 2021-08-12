UP CM unveils HN Bahuguna’s statue

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday unveiled a statue of freedom fighter and former UP chief minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on the premises of Yojna Bhawan.

The statue was unveiled as part of the programmes under ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Utsav’ and ‘Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations’.

Yogi also inaugurated an exhibition on the life and works of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Bahuguna’s personality was towering, and he was multifaceted. He made a significant contribution in the freedom movement. His contribution to the state as its chief minister too was unforgettable, Yogi said.

Former chief minister of Uttarakhand and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna’s son Vijay Bahuguna thanked the CM for the statue of his father. BJP MP and Bahuguna’s daughter Rita Bahuguna Joshi too expressed gratitude to Yogi.