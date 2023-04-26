UP has moved from ‘tamancha’ to tablets: Yogi

Lucknow: The chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, again raised the issue of improved law and order under his rule in the state while targeting the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party governments (BSP) that alternately ruled the state for over a decade till 2017.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting in Unnao, Tuesday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Ab na rangdari na firauti, UP nahin hai kisi ki bapauti (now no extortions, or kidnappings for ransom as none can claim to be a law unto themselves). This is the ‘new’ Uttar Pradesh where we consider every citizen to be like a family member. Today the mafia and criminals are begging for their lives with placards around their necks,” he said in civic poll campaigns in Raebareli and Unnao on Tuesday.

“Prior to 2017, those associated with a particular party brandished ‘tamanchas’ (countrymade firearms) but today the youth work on tablets,” he said showcasing how the state has progressed. Voting for civic polls would be held on May 4 and 11. The results would be out on May 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath had launched the civic poll campaign from west UP on Monday and in all three rallies of his, he had raised the issue of restoration of law and order.

The Adityanath government has also released a list of mafias in each district and the police have been asked to act on them. Better law and order under BJP rule have been a party pitch in almost all elections.

Adityanath slammed previous governments for creating a law, order crisis that resulted in girls dropping out of school. “You have seen the changing face of UP in six years. Traders don’t have to pay extortion. There are no riots or curfews now. UP is now known for festivals like ‘Rangotsav’ in Barsana, ‘Dev Diwali’ in Kashi and ‘Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Before 2017, the traders were exploited by extorting money from them and today they are benefitting from PM SVANidhi scheme. Prior to 2017, there was terror of miscreants, today, safe cities are being made. Earlier, there were heaps of garbage, but today cities are becoming smart. Now there is no place for mafia-criminals, crime, corruption, and corrupt people in UP,” the CM said.

“Earlier, youth faced identity crisis as the nation’s reputation suffered due to scams. All this changed since 2014 and the world now looks at our youth with respect. India is making progress in every field now,” he said.