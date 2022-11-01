U.P. Discom MDs appear before panel, admit to charging 4.1 cr extra from consumers

LUCKNOW: Inflated estimates for new power connections were given to consumers but the extra amount charged is now being refunded to them, said the managing directors (MDs) of the five discoms of Uttar Pradesh power corporation limited (UPPCL) on Tuesday. The extra amount charged from power consumers this way has been calculated to be ₹4.1 crore, they added.

The five MDs -- all IAS officers -- made the admission while physically appearing before the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) during the hearing of the matter involving realisation of an excess amount from consumers. The inflated bills were sent to consumers in violation of the rates prescribed in the Cost Data Book issued by the commission in July 2019.

Earlier, on October 21, the UPPCL director, while appearing before UPERC, had claimed that the extra amount charged from consumers through inflated bills stood at ₹2.27 crore. Subsequently, the commission had asked MDs of all five discoms to appear before it in person on November 1. The MDs were also asked to furnish an affidavit stating the extra amount realised from consumers and the amount refunded to them.

After hearing all MDs on Tuesday, the commission told the managing director of the Agra discom to appear before it separately on November 22. Apparently, the UPERC was not satisfied with the response given by the concerned MD. Meanwhile, all five MDs will have to appear before the commission again on December 6. They have been directed to furnish the records of refunds made to affected consumers during the December hearing.

Speaking on the matter, Avadhesh Kumar Verma, chairman of UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, said, “I was present during the Tuesday hearing as a complainant. The discoms are still not revealing the true amount that they overcharged. They have pocketed more than ₹100 crore extra from consumers through inflated bills.” He added, “The commission should act against all MDs under section 146 of the Electricity Act of 2003 for misleading the regulator. Under section 146, offenders are given a three-month jail term.”

