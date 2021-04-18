Home / Cities / Others / UP farmers block Karnal-Meerut highway over non-procurement of wheat in Haryana
UP farmers block Karnal-Meerut highway over non-procurement of wheat in Haryana

Agitated over non-procurement of wheat from other states, farmers from Uttar Pradesh blocked the Karnal-Meerut highway near Yamuna bridge on Haryana-UP border
Uttar Pradesh farmers blocking the Karnal-Meerut highway on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Farmers alleged that the Haryana government is not procuring their produce despite them registering on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal. “They are procuring wheat of Haryana farmers but UP farmers are not being allowed to enter mandis,” alleged the protesting farmers.

Hundreds of people remained stranded in traffic jam for hours as the protesting farmers parked their tractor-trailers blocking the road, not allowing movement of vehicles. After high drama for over four hours, UP Police reached the spot and farmers opened the blockade.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the produce of all registered farmers are being procured as per schedule but generation of gate passes was stopped for two days to speed up lifting operations.

He said that the movement of tractor-trailers from UP was stopped for two days as it causes traffic jams on NH-44. He said that he has taken up the issue with Shamli district magistrate for arrangements of stay of famers coming from UP.

Taking note of tardy lifting in mandis, the Karnal DC has issued strict instructions for action against transporters for delays and tardy lifting.

The directions were issued after the DC visited mandis in district and he was not satisfied with lifting of procured wheat.

“Tardy lifting causes glut-like situation in the mandis, forcing the government to put gate pass generation on hold for two days,” he said.

