Now, govt-aided jr high schools with at least 100 students to also be developed under ‘Op Kayakalp’

PRAYAGRAJ Preparations are underway to renovate 3,049 government-aided junior high schools of the state under ‘Operation Kayakalp’. However, only those schools would be picked that have at least 100 students or above enrolled in them, said state primary education department officials.

Students at a government-aided school in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this regard, director of basic education has sent a proposal to director general (school education) Vijay Kiran Anand. This was done so that guidelines can be issued regarding grant of assistance for renovation, repair, reconstruction and developing infrastructural facilities at government-aided junior high schools of Uttar Pradesh, they added.

Started in 2019, U.P. government’s ‘Operation Kayakalp’ is aimed at transforming the primary schools of the state. Under this, efforts are being made to provide a clean and safe environment with modern facilities for children studying in government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state.

Officials said that the missive dated May 26, 2023, sent to DG (school education) specifies that the schools which are oldest and have a minimum of 100 registered students will get the budget for the revamp. Funds ranging from ₹15 to ₹55 lakh will be made available to the selected government-aided junior high schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For this, the director of basic education will develop a portal and issue orders to the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs) to get timely and quality work done. On the designated portal, the manager and headmaster of the schools concerned will need to upload the photo of the school and the item-wise report of the work to be done finalised by the project executing body, says the letter, a copy of which is with HT.

As per the proposal, a committee will be formed in every district under the chairmanship of the district magistrate concerned. The BSA would be the member secretary of the panel with members -- including executive engineer, Public Works Department, and finance and accounts officer, Basic Education department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A task force will also be constituted under the chairmanship of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of the area where the selected school is located for the survey of the schools. In this, assistant engineer of Public Works Department, tehsildar of tehsil concerned, the principal of government-aided junior high school (except the school under consideration) will be members while the block education officer of the concerned development block will be member secretary.

Reacting to the proposed development, Nand Lal Tripathi, divisional president, Uttar Pradesh Senior Basic Teachers Association, said, “Just as government-run junior high schools of the state get the grant under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, all government-aided junior high schools should also get the benefit in the interest of the students studying in these institutions as they too are also providing free education to the children aged between 6 to 14 years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Budget as per number of enrolled students

Enrolled students Budget

100 to 150 ₹15 lakh

151 to 200 ₹20 lakh

201 to 250 ₹25 lakh

251 to 300 ₹30 lakh

301 to 350 ₹35 lakh

351 to 400 ₹40 lakh

401 to 450 ₹45 lakh

451 to 500 ₹50 lakh

Over 500 ₹55 lakh

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON