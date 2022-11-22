UP Governor voices concern over school dropout rate

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to ensure enrolment of at least 50% of the school going children at the college and the university levels by 2030.

“Everyone must strive to ensure this,” she said during her visit to Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in remote tribal village Saunaha in Paliya tehsil on Monday.

Expressing concern over the school dropout ratio, she exhorted the anganvadi workers, teachers, officials and parents to join hands to ensure proper schooling of children.

Stressing on enrolling children from three to five years at nearest anganvadi centers and those completing five years on April 1 at their nearest primary schools, the governor said ensuring schooling of all children was a collective responsibility.

The governor along with Kheri DM Mahendra Bahadur Singh, SP Sanjiv Suman, CDO Anil Singh also attended a programme at the border outpost of 39th battalion of SSB at Saunha where she was welcomed by IG, SSB.

The SSB men also celebrated UP governor’s birthday by cutting a cake on the occasion.

Earlier, the governor met Tharu women of the village and inspected a handicraft exhibition. She also visited the Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Chandanchauki, where she inaugurated the computer room with 20 computer sets which were funded by her in May last year.

--Deokant Pandey