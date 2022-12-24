Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
U.P. govt announces 5.3 cr aid for kin of scribes who died of Covid

Published on Dec 24, 2022 08:08 PM IST

The government had, in July, given ₹10 lakh each to the families of 50 journalists who passed away due to coronavirus

The decision was announced on the occasion of ‘Good Governance Day’. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW On the occasion of ‘Good Governance Day’ on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced to give a total of 5.3 crore in aid to the families of 53 journalists, who lost their lives during the Covid pandemic. According to the statement issued by CM Yogi’s office, the government had, in July, given 10 lakh each to the families of 50 other journalists who passed away due to coronavirus.

