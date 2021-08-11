UP govt institutes probe into diarrhoea outbreak in Lucknow’s Balu Adda

LUCKNOW The state government on Wednesday instituted a probe into the outbreak of diarrhoea in Balu Adda where two children died and several others took ill on Monday allegedly due to contaminated drinking water.

In the past 24 hours, a dozen more people took ill and were given treatment at a health camp set up in the area since Monday.

Locals staged a protest during the day demanding better sanitisation in the area. They alleged that they were getting contaminated water supply for the last few months despite complaints to civic authorities in this regard.

“The CM took cognizance (of the incident) and I was asked to inspect Balu Adda. It is said the incident happened due to water. A probe will now be conducted, which will have an ADM along with an additional chief medical officer, a pollution control board official and two engineers,” said UP minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday.

The minister said an RCC wall had been constructed to keep the sewer line and the drinking water supply line separate while the nagar nigam was asked to sanitise the area.

Chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal, along with a health team, visited Balu Adda and met families there.

Medicines were distributed to those ill and residents were asked to follow protocol for better hygiene. “We have deployed three ambulances in the area to take anyone to the hospital in case of illness,” said Dr Agrawal.