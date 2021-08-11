Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / UP govt institutes probe into diarrhoea outbreak in Lucknow’s Balu Adda
others

UP govt institutes probe into diarrhoea outbreak in Lucknow’s Balu Adda

LUCKNOW The state government on Wednesday instituted a probe into the outbreak of diarrhoea in Balu Adda where two children died and several others took ill on Monday allegedly due to contaminated drinking water
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Health officials during an inspection of Balu Adda area. (Sourced)

LUCKNOW The state government on Wednesday instituted a probe into the outbreak of diarrhoea in Balu Adda where two children died and several others took ill on Monday allegedly due to contaminated drinking water.

In the past 24 hours, a dozen more people took ill and were given treatment at a health camp set up in the area since Monday.

Locals staged a protest during the day demanding better sanitisation in the area. They alleged that they were getting contaminated water supply for the last few months despite complaints to civic authorities in this regard.

“The CM took cognizance (of the incident) and I was asked to inspect Balu Adda. It is said the incident happened due to water. A probe will now be conducted, which will have an ADM along with an additional chief medical officer, a pollution control board official and two engineers,” said UP minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday.

The minister said an RCC wall had been constructed to keep the sewer line and the drinking water supply line separate while the nagar nigam was asked to sanitise the area.

Chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal, along with a health team, visited Balu Adda and met families there.

Medicines were distributed to those ill and residents were asked to follow protocol for better hygiene. “We have deployed three ambulances in the area to take anyone to the hospital in case of illness,” said Dr Agrawal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant

Human gets helping paw from doggo while pushing car out of waterlogged street

Martyred at 18
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP