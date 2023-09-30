U.P. govt launches intensive drive to verify PM-Kisan beneficiaries

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a comprehensive campaign aimed at verifying beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. This initiative seeks to complete Aadhaar seeding and e-KYC processes by October 15 to ensure that every eligible farmer receives their entitled benefits, a government spokesperson revealed on Saturday.

Unverified farmers make up more than 25% of the total beneficiaries in the state. (Representative pic)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of this campaign, nominated personnel from nyaya panchayats and revenue villages will embark on a door-to-door outreach, armed with lists of pending e-KYC verifications and Aadhaar seeding. Their mission is to expedite these processes and leave no eligible farmer behind.

Additionally, an e-KYC campaign will be conducted at the village level in Rabi Goshtis and Kisan Pathshalas. The state government has issued comprehensive guidelines to govern the execution of this campaign.

This effort comes in the wake of an alarming report published by HT on Thursday, which disclosed that over 54 lakh PM-Kisan beneficiaries in U.P. are still awaiting verification. These unverified farmers make up more than 25% of the total beneficiaries in the state.

It is crucial to note that before releasing the 15th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the central government has mandated the completion of e-KYC, Bhulekh marking, and Aadhaar seeding for all eligible farmers. The release of this installment is anticipated by the end of October.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Centre has set a strict deadline of October 15, 2023, for the completion of e-KYC and Aadhaar seeding for eligible farmers identified through land seeding. In line with this directive, the Yogi government has instructed the state to execute this campaign in mission mode,” said the spokesperson.

To oversee the campaign’s progress, the chief development officer will assume the role of the nodal officer at the district level. District deputy agriculture directors will convene meetings in their respective districts under the chairmanship of the district magistrate. These meetings will involve coordination with India Post Payment Bank and Jan Seva Kendra coordinators to strategise the micro-planning of this comprehensive campaign. The chief development officer will also monitor the linking of pending land-seeded bank accounts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!