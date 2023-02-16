U.P. govt signed 8,829 MoUs with MSMEs during GIS

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has signed 8,829 MoUs worth over ₹1.37 lakh crore with MSMEs at the recently-concluded Global Investors’ Summit.

According to the MSME department, 6,212 MoUs are worth less than ₹10 crore. These pacts will bring in a total investment of ₹26,124 crore. In addition to this, 938 other MoUs are worth less than ₹20 crore but higher than ₹10 crore. These agreements will bring a cumulative investment of ₹15,341 crore.

Similarly, 451 MoUs are in the range of ₹20 crore- ₹30 crore. These are valued at ₹11,956 crore. According to the state government, U.P. currently has 95 lakh registered MSMEs. The three-day investors’ summit concluded on February 12.