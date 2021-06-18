Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP govt to connect all CHCs, PHCs to main roads

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:42 PM IST
LUCKNOW To provide people easy access to proper healthcare facilities, the UP government will connect all primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) in both rural and urban areas to the main roads. This comes at a time when public representatives are bolstering these facilities as part of the government’s preparations to tackle the possible third wave of the Covid pandemic.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to substantially expand road connectivity in a systematic manner to connect all PHCs and CHCs in UP to the main routes so that medical facilities are within the reach of people, said a government statement.

There are 3,011 PHCs and 855 CHCs across the state. While the number of PHCs in the urban areas is about 592, the state capital has over 9 CHCs, 28 PHCs, 52 health post centres and eight urban PHCs.

The urban development department, municipal corporations, the PWD, gram panchayats and urban/rural bodies have been given the responsibility to improve the road network.

