U.P. govt withholds promotion of 5 IPS officers due to pending inquiries

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government has held back promotion of five IPS officers -- including one from 1992 batch, three from 2009 batch, and another from 2010 batch -- due to pending inquiries against them. The development came on Wednesday as the state conducted departmental promotional committee (DPC) of IPS officers from eight different batches between 1990 and 2010.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing further details, a senior government official said the DPC was conducted for the IPS officers of additional director general (ADG) rank of 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993 batches. They were to be promoted to the director general (DG) rank. Similarly, the process was also conducted for Inspector General (IG)-rank officers of 1998 batch for the ADG rank. Also, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank officers of 2005 batch were taken into account for the IG rank. The state also looked at 2009 batch SP-rank officers for DIG rank and 2010 batch SP-rank officers for selection grade promotion.

The official added that the DPC was conducted successfully and the selected officers will now be promoted as per vacant (or new) posts in the coming months. Meanwhile, several posts will become vacant with retirement of some IPS officers -- including two ADG-rank officers and one DIG-rank officer who will retire in December itself. Besides, at least 30 IPS officers of different ranks will retire in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as six IPS officers -- including one of DG rank, four DIG rank, and one SP -- will retire in January 2023. The official further said that three other IPS officers -- including one of DG rank, one ADG, and one SP -- will retire in February. Another DG-rank officer is set to retire in March.

Seven ADGs get new postings

LUCKNOW The state government, late on Tuesday night, gave transfers/new postings to seven IPS officers of ADG rank.

As per the order, ADG Government Railway Police (GRP) Piyush Anand has been made ADG Administration; and ADG A Satish Ganesh, who was attached to DGP office, has replaced him as new ADG GRP.

Similarly, ADG Administration PC Meena has been transferred as ADG to the Bareilly Zone, and ADG Prayagraj Zone Prem Prakash, who is set to retired at the end of this month, has been attached to DGP headquarters. Kanpur Zone ADG Bhanu Bhaskar has been shifted to Prayagraj Zone at the same post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, Alok Singh, who was attached with DGP headquarters, has been shifted to the Kanpur zone as new ADG and Raj Kumar, who was the ADG Bareilly Zone, has now been made the ADG Logistics.