others

UP has only 138 active Covid-19 cases, CM told in review meeting

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to focus on getting beneficiaries their second dose
The UP CM was told that 1,72,447 Covid-19 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 10, 2021 12:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the state. At the meeting, officials said that in the past 24 hours, 1,72,447 Covid-19 samples were tested, and that there were 138 active Covid-19 cases in the state, a state government release read.

Among the districts that do not have any active Covid-19 case are Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Bagpat, Balia, Balrampur, Basti, Bahraich, Bhadohi, Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Gazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Jalaun, Kanpur Dehat, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur-Khiri, Lalitpur, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mau, Mirzapur, Mujaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shrawasti, Sitapur, Sonebhadra, Sultanpur, Unnao and Varanasi. At present the recovery rate in the state is 98.7%

The chief minister directed officials to focus on timely vaccination of beneficiaries who have their second dose due, a government release read.

The chief minister said that the state government is committed to starting a medical college in each district and asked officials to focus on speedy execution of process for starting medical colleges in 16 districts under PPP model.

Meanwhile, of the 548 oxygen plants proposed in the state, 497 are functional, including 126 under the PM Cares fund.

No fresh case in Lucknow

Also on Saturday, no fresh Covid-19 case was reported in Lucknow. According to the state health department data, there are 33 active Covid-19 cases under treatment in Lucknow and a majority are in home isolation.

Lucknow reports 22 fresh dengue cases

The state capital reported 22 fresh dengue cases on Saturday, taking the total number of dengue cases reported till now to over 500. During the day, notices were served to 53 houses where health teams spotted conditions favourable for mosquito breeding such as stagnant water.

