UP higher edu institutions to have one counsellor for every 100 students

In a significant step to strengthen student mental health support, every higher education institution across Uttar Pradesh will now have one counsellor for every 100 students on campus. (Pic for representation only)

Under the newly introduced Mental Health Policy, the state has allocated ₹34 crore in the budget to implement the initiative, officials from the State Higher Education Department said.

In the first phase, the programme will cover 216 government-run colleges and 330 government-aided colleges, with plans to expand to unaided colleges and private universities in later phases. Counsellors will receive a fixed honorarium for their services, officials added.

The initiative aligns with the Supreme Court order in Sukdev Saha vs State of Andhra Pradesh (2025), which mandates the presence of certified counsellors, psychologists, or external mental health professionals for all students.

The Directorate of Higher Education has already begun preparations to ensure full compliance.

BL Sharma, director of Higher Education, UP, said the policy aims to protect and promote students’ mental well being while ensuring a dignified life. “Our goal is to create a stress-free, inclusive, safe, and supportive environment where every student can grow positively, become self-reliant, and reach their full potential,” he stated.

Officials emphasized that the appointment of counselors will not only provide immediate mental health support but also offer confidential assistance in cases of harassment, discrimination, ragging, sexual violence, and insensitive behaviour. Experts note that this comprehensive approach will foster a healthier, safer, and more empowering environment across the state’s higher education institutions.

Key features of the Mental Health Initiative

Immediate mental health support: Students will have access to counseling services, hospital referrals, and suicide prevention helplines. Written protocols and important contact numbers such as Tele and Maanas will be prominently displayed in classrooms, hostels, common areas, and institutional websites.

Staff training: All teaching and non-teaching staff will undergo at least two mental health training sessions per year, covering psychological first aid and identifying early warning signs of mental distress.

Co-curricular and career support: Structured career counselling, personality development programmes, and extracurricular activities such as sports and arts will help students build confidence, resilience, and a positive mindset.

Hostel and residential safety measures: To ensure safe living environments, measures will include tamper-proof fans, restricted terrace and balcony access, and strict vigilance against harassment, drug use, and misconduct.

Inclusive support for vulnerable students: Special attention will be given to SC, ST, OBC, differently-abled, and other sensitive student groups. Functional Internal Complaint Committees and Anti-Ragging Cells will ensure a non-discriminatory and supportive environment.

Parental awareness programmes: Parents will be educated about mental health, life skills, and the importance of avoiding undue pressure, while learning to recognize signs of mental distress in their children.