UP is now a model of development: Yogi

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the success of the BJP in the forthcoming local bodies elections would transform the already successful “double engine” government into a more effective “triple engine” government, ensuring speedier development all over Uttar Pradesh.

He was addressing Prabuddh Jan Sammelan at VN Poddar Institute campus in Mathura on Tuesday, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth ₹822 crore for the district. The CM began his Mathura visit by offering prayers at the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

“UP, in itself, is now a model of development and the world is looking towards it. It is one of the cleanest and one of the most beautiful states of the country…and on way to become a state that will provide jobs to youths and multiply income of farmers and traders in years to come while ensuring safety and security of everyone,” stated the CM.

“Projects worth around ₹30,000 crore are either underway, proposed or in the pipeline for the development of the Braj region. While the development of all pilgrimage sites is taking place rapidly, the look of the region has changed dramatically in the last five years. You must not allow the development process to get stalled,” he said to the audience with an eye on the local bodies’ polls.

He urged intellectuals not to allow derailment of the development process by allowing others to take over the municipal bodies.

“You blessed us eight months ago and elected all BJP candidates. You proved that the land of Lord Krishna can’t stand with immorality, corruption, injustice and exploitation”, he remarked, adding, “The world looks at UP with curiosity today… infrastructural works are being carried out…waterways, flyovers, expressways and ropeways are being built, because we realise that only development can change the lives of people.”

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role during the fight against Covid, Adityanath said while the world surrendered to the pandemic and was facing its after-effects such as starvation deaths and regime change, India fought the pandemic successfully and provided free tests, treatment and vaccines along with free ration to the people, which no other country did.

“The Integrated Control and Command Centre, which not only helped in garbage and Covid management, is also helping in traffic control and monitoring crime to develop smart cities as safe cities also,” he added.

The CM pointed out that UP had a glorious history having the birthplaces of Lord Krishna and Ram being, apart from the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Ganga, Yamuna and the maximum number of places related to Lord Buddha. The country’s biggest event, Prayagraj Kumbh, is also organised in UP, he added.

He said the Indian government also took care of street vendors, who were the most affected during the pandemic. “Nine lakh streets vendors were provided interest-free loans in UP alone. Workers are also benefitting from schemes like Vishwakarma Shram Samman and ODOP,” said Adityanath.

