UP law minister gives ‘mahurat’ clap for biopic on PM

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh’s law minister Brijesh Pathak gave the ‘mahurat’ clap for ‘India in My Veins’, a biopic on the life and times of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at a five-star hotel in Lucknow.

Major portion of the film would be shot in UP, Haryana and Punjab.

“The biopic is an attempt to thank PM Modi for the work he has done for the country,” said Subhash Malik, producer-director of the film.

The minister said: “Subhash Malik ji has been in the film industry for 27 years and is the one who this year started a Ramlila in Ayodhya, featuring film stars. He had been planning a biopic on PM Modi for few years.”

He added: “The film will showcase Modi’s achievements since he became Prime Minister in 2014.”

The film features Captain (retd) Raj Mathur, Raza Murad, Surendra Pal (of ‘Dronacharya’ fame in tele serial Mahabharat), Vindu Dara Singh, Amita Nangia and others.

“The film also focuses on the Kashmir issue and how well it was addressed.” said Raza Murad.

Actor Amita Nangia said: “My role is full of suspense and can’t be revealed right now.”