UP man arrested with 3-kg opium in Ludhiana

The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police on Wednesday arrested an Uttar Pradesh man with 3-kg opium.

The accused has been identified as Satya Prasad, 50, who is presently residing in Koom Kalan.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sra said Prasad was arrested from a checkpoint at Yard Chowk in Focal Point.

Police said the accused bought the opium from Jharkhand stored it at a room in Mohalla Deep Nagar, Sherpur.

He is already facing trial in a drugs case lodged at Division Number 5 police station.

He was booked in a fresh case under Section 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act at Focal Point police station.

Rural police destroy seized drugs

The drug disposal team of Ludhiana rural police destroyed drugs seized in 30 cases.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Harjeet Singh said the drugs that were destroyed include 6.44 quintal poppy husk, 45 gram heroin, 10 gram ice drug, 5 kg marijuana (ganja), 440 gram narcotic powder and 4,010 intoxicant pills and capsules.

He said the contraband was destroyed after obtaining orders from the trial court.