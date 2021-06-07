UP min slams oppn for criticising Yogi’s Covid control model

LUCKNOW: Minister of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday slammed the opposition for criticising the UP model of Covid management by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Those who questioned the efficiency of UP model of Covid management should first take note of its success as UP has outperformed many states including Delhi and Maharashtra in curbing Covid cases and deaths,” he said.

Singh asserted that the Covid Cases in the most populous state has seen a drastic decline, because of effective implementation of an aggressive T3 (test, trace and treat) regime and planned partial corona curfews by CM aimed at saving both ‘lives and livelihood’.

“It is quite evident from the UP’s COVID figures being reported since the beginning of May that the raging disease has been tamed and controlled,” said Singh.

“Delhi and Maharashtra having not even half of UP’s population have registered a massive spike in daily Covid cases in the second wave, whereas UP with a population of 240 million has brought down the daily caseload to nearly 1,000 cases now,” he said.

“Swift measures, alertness and bold decisions coupled with presence of medical resources and planned short-term partial corona curfews have resulted in limiting the outbreak in UP, whereas in Maharashtra and Delhi even with complete lockdown have not been able to limit the number of fresh cases and Covid Deaths,” he claimed.

The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has also been at 1.2 percent in Uttar Pradesh, while on the contrary, CFR of Maharashtra stands at 1.71 percent and Delhi’s CFR is 1.7 percent, he said.

Deaths per million have been the highest in Delhi (313), followed by Maharashtra (127) as compared to Uttar Pradesh (26), he said.