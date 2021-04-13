UP Panchayat polls : Prayagraj district administration to provide masks, sanitiser & gloves to poll staff

PRAYAGRAJ: In the preparations for the upcoming panchayat poll on April 15, the district administration has taken special steps for the safety of the staff going to the field as part of polling parties.

It has been decided that essential items including facemasks, sanitisers and gloves etc would be given to every staff doing duty in the panchayat poll, said officials.

Liquid hand wash will also be made available at polling stations which would be used by the voters coming to vote. Steps are also being taken to see that social distancing is also followed strictly at the polling stations, they added.

“These are challenging times and our employees have stood up to the occasion with utmost vigour. To support their efforts, we will ensure that utmost care is taken so that they don’t get infected with the coronavirus for which all norms would be followed as instructed by the state government”, said ADM (finance and revenue) and Panchayat election in-charge, MP Singh.

The official informed that all the employees performing duties at the poll would be provided with masks, sanitiser, gloves etc so that they are well protected.

Besides, in order to conduct polling properly in the panchayat elections, the officials of district administration have also started meeting candidates in the poll fray, panchayat wise. The candidates are being motivated to urge voters to come out of their houses at different time durations on the polling day (April 15). As this time the election is being held in the corona period, in such a situation, voters are being told to refrain from the habit of leaving their homes with several other voters in groups.

The official informed that facemasks, sanitizers, liquid hand wash and gloves will be available at every center on polling day. The candidates have also been told to make the villagers aware that the Covid-19 guidelines should be followed at all costs. Voters would not be allowed to arrive at polling centers without wearing masks from home.

Likewise, voters of different panchayats are also made aware about the concept of social distancing which has to be followed while voting and also while waiting for their turn. The voters would be motivated to wash their hands once they arrive at the polling centre. Thermal screening of all the voters would also be done to ensure minimising the threat of spread of the deadly virus, he explained.