U.P. Police to join hands with e-commerce portal to curb online shopping scams

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh Police will join hands with e-commerce giant Amazon India to tackle the menace of online shopping scams. To this end, a consumer education and awareness campaign -- #MissionGraHAQ -- will be run. The two partners are collaborating to explore several joint initiatives aimed at empowering consumers to shop online with greater confidence, read a press note shared by the U.P. police on Tuesday.

There is a significant surge in online transactions post-Covid, said police.

The presser further reads that the U.P. Police and Amazon India have agreed to educate online consumers about their rights and raise awareness about safe shopping practices and protecting online shoppers from bad actors. This joint drive will also include special initiatives aimed at enhancing the online safety of women by creating awareness about identity theft, impersonation, and online financial frauds.

“The e-commerce portal is a strong partner and our alliance will help us not just fight but also prevent online scams. Our initiatives, especially social media campaigns, will be an important enabler to help consumers shop online with confidence. Our partnership comes at a time when we are witnessing a significant surge in online transactions post-Covid. There’s an increased need for consumers to be vigilant and our joint initiatives will help us do just that,” said Prashant Kumar, Special Director General (SDG) Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh.

“We are excited to join hands with the U.P. Police to promote awareness about online scams and frauds. This association will help us deliver on our shared mission of enhancing online safety and promoting a trustworthy digital space. Internet is now seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives and, it is imperative to forge such private-public partnerships to build defence against bad actors. This collaboration will not only educate a large consumer base but also enable us to identify to foster a secure digital experience,” said Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India.

The press note stated that the partnership with the U.P. Police will complement the e-commerce portal’s consumer education recent initiative, ‘Mission GraHAQ’, which is spreading awareness about safe online shopping practices, consumer rights, and more. As part of this collaboration, they have agreed to explore several joint projects -- including consumer awareness campaigns and educating women about identifying online bad actors, safe use of e-commerce and social media, preventing online scams and frauds; industry dialogues with representation from a diverse set of stakeholders to identify issues impacting online consumer safety and find actionable solutions to address them, capacity building/training programmes of law enforcement agencies, and stakeholders in cyber security and consumer protection.

