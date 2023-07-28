Inter-state fake currency smuggler in ATS net

The Varanasi unit of UP Police’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) nabbed wanted member of an inter-state gang involved in smuggling fake currency notes from Pakistan.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused identified as Subhash Mandal, 26, of Malda district of West Bengal, was arrested from Mohan Sarai area under Rohania police station of Varanasi on Friday.

He was carrying a cash reward of ₹50,000 and he has been handed over to Naini police of Prayagraj for further action.

Mandal has cases lodged against him in Prayagraj at Civil Lines, Manda and Naini police stations, stated a press communique issued by UP ATS.

ATS officials said the gang was involved in smuggling high-quality fake Indian currency notes printed in Pakistan. It was being smuggled from bordering areas of Bangladesh to different states of India.

A case against six of the gang members was registered at Naini police station of Prayagraj on August 11 last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mandal also has three other cases registered against him in Prayagraj including two cases in Civil Lines police station and another one at Manda police station. A warrant was also out in his name in connection with the case registered at Civil Lines police station, ATS officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON