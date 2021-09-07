UP police security dept gets ISO certification

LUCKNOW The department of security, UP Police, which provides security cover to dignitaries and vital installations, brought laurels to the state police by meeting international standards of functioning and procuring the certificate of International Organization of Standardization (ISO), said UP additional director general (ADG) of police, security, Binod Kumar Singh here on Tuesday.

At a press conference, the ADG said the department of security had formulated a quality policy to provide security to dignitaries and vital installations by adding modern safety gadgets as well as improving the performance of its personnel through rigorous training.

He said the ISO had developed international standards on a variety of subjects and the government sector came under ISO-9001 certificate. He said the security department was awarded ISO 9001:2015 certificate last month.

The ADG said it was the second police department after UP112 that had met international standards of functioning.

Singh said the security department was further updating its standards to continue with international level functioning by setting up new composite indoor firing range for the training of security personnel. He said the new driving simulator for regular drivers was being set up, as well as formation of a new bomb disposal squad and anti-sabotage check teams. Moreover, 35 more bullet proof vehicles as well as other modern safety equipment were also in the pipeline, he added.

“It is a great achievement to get an international certification, as the security department was recently involved in security arrangements of President Ram Nath Kovind’s three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four visits to the state in the recent past. Moreover, the security department is into fool proof security arrangements of chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” the ADG said.