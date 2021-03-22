UP poll panel issues guidelines for panchayat elections amid pandemic

The state election commission (SEC) on Monday issued detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines for the forthcoming three-tier panchayat elections in view of the surging cases of Covid-19.

The commission has directed all the district magistrates/district election officers to ensure strict enforcement and compliance of its as well as the Centre’s Covid guidelines at every step right from the filing of nomination papers by candidates to canvassing, voting and counting.

The guidelines issued with regard to wearing of mask, social distancing, thermal scanning and sanitisation will be applicable to all—polling staff, polling agents, candidates and voters.

As per the guidelines issued by additional commissioner Ved Prakash Verma, any voter who is infected with Covid-19 and wants to exercise his franchise will be allowed to do so in the end with the presiding officer wearing the PPE kit to facilitate voting by such a person.

MAIN GUIDELINES

*Wearing mask will be compulsory by all polling staff, agents, voters etc at polling booths and counting centres. Mask can be removed only in the event of an identity issue.

*All poll personnel to download and use the Aarogya Setu app.

* Sanitisation of each polling centre and booth before use.

* Thermal scanning of all employees before their poll training and before their dispatch for poll duty.

* Spitting in public places to be penalised as per government rules.

*Arrangement of soap, water sanitiser etc with dedicated staff in the returning officers’ rooms.

* Thermal scanning, sanitisers etc to be arranged at the entry points of all the polling centres and gloves, mask to be available for polling staff.

* Social distancing circles to be drawn at every 6 ft distance for voters to stand in while in queue.