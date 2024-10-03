UP: Recruitment for 3,306 district court posts to begin on Oct 4

Online applications for centralised recruitment 2024-25 to fill 3,306 vacant posts in district courts functioning under the Allahabad High Court will start on Friday. Allahabad High Court (File)

According to information released on the official website of the Allahabad high court, interested candidates can apply for the posts until October 24.

Applications have been sought from candidates aged between 18 and 40 years, with qualifications ranging from Class 6 pass to graduation.

A detailed advertisement containing information regarding educational qualifications, the online application process, exam schedule, and other instructions is available on the websites www.exams.nta.ac.in and www.allahabadhighcourt.in.

Out of the 3,306 posts on offer, a maximum of 1,639 are for Class 4 positions, including Tubewell Operator-cum-Electrician, Process Server, Orderly, Peon, Office Peon, Farrash, Chowkidar, Waterman, Sweeper, Gardener, Coolie, Bhisti, Liftman, and Sweeper-cum-Farrash.

The offline written examination (on OMR sheet) organised by the Allahabad HC will be conducted in different districts of the state on various dates or shifts according to the number of posts. Following this, Hindi and English Computer Typing Tests, Shorthand Tests, and Technical Driving Tests will be conducted as required for the respective posts. Information regarding the exam date, time, and location will be made available to candidates through an e-admit card at the appropriate time.