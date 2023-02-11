U.P. revised its pharma policy to welcome investors: Ayush min

LUCKNOW There was a time when Uttar Pradesh was mocked with pseudonyms like ‘Ulta Pradesh’ (state of errors) but under chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s rule, the state has now emerged as the ‘Uttam Pradesh’ (best state), said Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, the minister of state for Ayush and food security department, on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The U.P. minister was speaking as the chief guest at a special session --titled ‘Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology: Strengthening the EcoSystem in U.P.’ -- held at the Dadhichi Hall on the second day of the Global Investors’ Summit. “Today, U.P. can proudly say that it is a state of expressways. We also revised our pharma policy to welcome investors with open arms. There is neither shortage of land nor infrastructure in U.P,” he added.

Echoing his opinion, Jaswant Singh Saini, the minister of state for industrial development, said, “U.P. even managed to turn the Covid disaster into a period of opportunities. The state has successfully emerged as the most conducive place for investment.” In a similar vein, Gyanendra Nath Singh, advisor to the CM, “U.P. is the only state in India which has a pharma policy. Entrepreneurs should take advantage as U.P. will soon become the pharma hub.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the occasion, Avnish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to the CM, pointed out that U.P. has recorded investment proposals/MoUs worth ₹33 lakh crore against the initial target of ₹10 lakh crore. He also threw light on the proposed investment in Lalitpur and the upcoming Yamuna Medtech Park near Delhi.

Several other senior officials -- including S Aparna, secretary of pharmaceuticals, Government of India; and principal secretary Anita Singh -- invited entrepreneurs to invest in the pharma sector. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, CEO of Genova Bio Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Muneshwar Singh, site general manager of Teva Company, shared their experiences regarding the investments they made in U.P.

Medical device park to come up at Yamuna Expressway

Anita Singh, the principal secretary of the food safety and drug administration department of the U.P. government, on Saturday said, “Investment proposals worth ₹16,420 crore have so far been received in the medical device sector. A total of 175 MoUs have been inked in the sector.” She added, “The land for the medical device park is being given along the Yamuna Expressway. So far, 37 companies have been allotted land. At present, 99 plots are vacant and we’re receiving many proposals for them.” Singh further said, “Medical devices such as electronic implants, prosthesis devices, and imaging care, among others, have a huge demand in India. However, the supply is limited. Hence, investments in this sector will lead to good profits.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}