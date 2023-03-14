U.P. roadways to provide lunch packets to bus passengers on long routes

GORAKHPUR In an effort to upgrade passenger services, the Uttar Pradesh State Roadway Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is planning to provide meals to travellers on long routes. If things go as planned, the corporation will provide lunch packets to passengers on demand.

If things go as planned, the corporation will provide lunch packets to passengers on demand. (HT Photo)

PK Tiwari, regional manager roadways, confirmed that the department is all set to introduce the ‘Meal on Wheel’ scheme for its long route passengers. He said that a proposal has also been sent to the directorate office for the approval of the proposal.

The officer further said that passengers would now be able to book lunch packets online. The lunch packets would be provided to them at the next stoppage. Roadways drivers park their buses on dhabas of their liking while most of the passengers do not like the meal there. On the contrary, the lunch packets of fresh food to be supplied by the roadways would be more economical in comparison to dhabas, Tiwari added.

Official sources said that in the first phase, these facilities would be made available in Jan Rath and Volvo buses. This service would attract passengers while also increasing the revenue of UPSRTC. The revenue uptick will help in maintaining the operational cost of corporation.

