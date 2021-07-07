UP sees 11 more deaths, 120 fresh Covid cases

LUCKNOW Eleven more people succumbed to Covid in Uttar Pradesh, taking the fatality count to 22,666 while the infection tally rose to 17,06,934 with 120 fresh cases on Wednesday.

“There are 1,947 active cases under treatment, and of them 1,351 are in home isolation,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press conference. He said the recovery rate in UP was 98.6% and the positivity rate 0.04%.

Shahjahanpur reported maximum 5 deaths, Unnao 2, one each in Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Hardoi and Lalitpur, according to the data from the state health department.

No fresh fatality was reported in Lucknow for the eighth consecutive day. “Of the total 2,38,407 Covid cases, 2,35,593 have recovered and the recovery rate in Lucknow is 98.81%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, 188 active cases were under treatment, majority being in home isolation.