Home / Cities / Others / UP sees rising trend in Covid cases
others

UP sees rising trend in Covid cases

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh logged a further rise in fresh Covid cases with 261 people testing positive for the virus during the last 24 hours
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 11:18 PM IST
HT Image

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh logged a further rise in fresh Covid cases with 261 people testing positive for the virus during the last 24 hours. The infection tally rose to 6,05,915 while one death in Unnao pushed the fatality count to 8,751.

The state saw a rising trend in the daily Covid count since March 10 and crossed 200-mark on Tuesday after a gap of 44 days. UP had reported 226 cases on January 31 and since then cases were below 200 throughout February. The active case count was now 2,014. Till now, 5,95,150 patients had been treated and discharged from hospitals, as per the health department.

Lucknow also reported a rise as 54 fresh cases were reported. Elsewhere in the state, Kanpur logged 20 cases, Prayagraj five, Ghaziabad 11, Gautam Buddh Nagar seven, Meerut six, Varanasi six, Bareilly 22, Aligarh 26 and Jhansi 10.

“Lucknow has till now reported 82,267 cases, of which 80,757 have recovered and the recovery rate here is 98.16%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jalandhar DC orders FIR against private lab for overcharging for covid-19 test

Lawmakers pay rich tributes, assembly adjourned

Muzaffar Baig joins J&K Peoples’ Conference

MP Swaroop’s death sends shock waves across Mandi

Keeping in view the Covid surge, the Lucknow Chemists’ Association (LCA) had decided to stop sale of medicines, if sellers and customers didn’t use masks and sanitizers. The decision was taken in a meeting of the LCA on Wednesday.

Association president, Giriraj Rastogi, and general secretary, Harish Chandra Shah, in a press statement said, “With festivals approaching, the market is crowded and we need to ensure strict implementation of Covid protocols. Bo sale of medicine will take place if the seller or buyer both do not use mask and the medicine market in Aminabad will be sanitized as required.”

Gfx

UPWARD TREND IN STATE

March 17 -- 261

March 16 – 228

March 15 – 151

March 14 – 178

March 13 – 156

March 12 – 167

March 11 – 146

March 10 – 128

Cases in Lucknow

March 17 – 54

March 16 – 44

March 15 – 35

March 14 -- 19

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP