UP solver gangs hiring Bihar, UP youths to write exams; offer hefty cash payment

PRAYAGRAJ: Despite several arrests and actions taken by the police, solver gangs are still operating from different cities of Uttar Pradesh and hiring talented youths from the state and Bihar, by offering them hefty cash payment in return of appearing as solvers in recruitment and entrance examinations, said police officials.

Many of them, who were caught by the police and STF teams recently, were unemployed and talented youths while some of them were government or private company employees, they said.

“Most of the youths in Bihar and UP prepare for competitive examinations and have enough knowledge to crack recruitment and entrance examinations. They are being lured by solver gangs with attractive money offer to appear as proxy candidates in these examinations,” said an STF official.

Circle officer, STF, Navendu Kumar said, “While cheating mafias arrested by police teams belong to Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and adjoining districts, most of the solvers hail from Bihar, who appear in recruitment examinations on forged documents in return of ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 cash payment depending on the standard of examinations. The network of solvers’ gang is spread from Delhi to Bihar. Some gang members arrange for solvers while others approach aspirants promising them to help crack the examination through solvers.”

However, despite busting of several solver gangs and arrests made by police, these youths from the two states continue to act as solvers in different competitive and entrance examinations, and earn hefty money.

In the last four years, STF and Prayagraj police have busted at least 19 solver gangs and sent over 150 persons, including gang kingpins, solvers and aspirants to jail, but they have again backed to their business.

Recently, dozens of solvers were arrested by a joint team of STF and Prayagraj police. Most of the arrested were from Bihar. The officials, who have carried out investigations into solver gang cases, revealed that photographs of solvers and original aspirants were mixed through special software and pasted on the admit cards to dodge the police and officials at the examination centres.

