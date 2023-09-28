UP STF arrests Atiq gang member from Delhi

LUCKNOW UP Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested Abdul Samad alias Saddam, an active member of the Atiq Ahmed gang, in Delhi when he went there to meet his girlfriend. Brother-in-law of Atiq’s brother Ashraf Ahmed, Saddam was carrying ₹1 lakh reward on his arrest, said senior police officials here on Thursday.

Abdul Samad was arrested around 2am from a DDA flat opposite the Select City Walk mall in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar when he went there to meet his girlfriend. (Pic for representation)

Samad was wanted as he allegedly used to facilitate meetings of shooters involved in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj with Ashraf in Bareilly jail where he was lodged, UP Police Special DG (law and order) Prashant Kumar was quoted in a press release.

He said the FIR was lodged against Saddam at Bithri Chainpur police station of Bareilly when investigation into the Pal murder case revealed Ashraf’s secret meeting with the shooters in Bareilly jail on February 12, 2023, and before.

After the murder of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal, outside his home in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj on February 24, an FIR was filed against Saddam, Ashraf, jail officials and others on charges of conspiracy, extortion and giving protection to criminals, among others.

Kumar said Samad even handled his brother-in-law Ashraf’s land grabbing and extortion activities with the help of the latter’s other aides Lalla Gaddi, Nazish, Sayyed Sahab, Furqan and others. The accused stayed at a rented house in Bareilly and passed on Ashraf’s message to his gang members.

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer Vijay Mishra, who was reportedly picked up from Lucknow on July 29 and then handed over to the Prayagraj police, met a woman associated with Atiq’s family at a Lucknow-based hotel on Saturday, said people aware of the development.

The lawyer had been arrested in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards in Prayagraj. Mishra was accused of sharing Pal’s location with six assailants.

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on April 15 while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

Atiq’s wife Shaista was accused of being part of Umesh Pal’s murder conspiracy and she even carries a reward of ₹50,000 on her head while his sister Ayesha Noori and Ashraf’s wife Zainab had also been made accused for helping and sheltering six assailants, who eliminated Umesh Pal.

The police also declared a reward of ₹5 lakh each on three assailants -- Guddu Muslim, Sabir and Arman -- allegedly involved in Umesh Pal’s killing. They were still on the run. The trio was among the six assailants who were visible in the CCTV footage that had gone viral on social media after Pal’s murder.

