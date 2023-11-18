UP STF kills dreaded, ‘faceless’ criminal in Jhansi

A ‘faceless’ criminal for last 20 years, Rashid Kalia alias Gauda alias Beeru (45), who had over 50 criminal cases in different districts including Kanpur, Lucknow and Jhansi was killed in an encounter with the UP Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Saturday, senior police officials confirmed.

The police had declared a reward of ₹1.25 lakh on Kalia.

Additional director general (ADG), STF, Amitabh Yash said it was difficult to ascertain Kalia’s identity as the state police did not have any photograph of his for the past 20 years. He said the police was chasing the faceless criminal for the past so many years. “Kalia’s identity was ascertained with help of some people who tipped us about his location and movement near Mauranipur area of Jhansi on Saturday morning at around 7am. Kalia had come there to target a person after taking contract to kill him,” the official said.

The ADG said the criminal had several cases including 40 murders and carried a reward of ₹1 lakh from Kanpur Police Commissionerate and bounty of ₹25,000 announced from Jhansi police. He said Kalia’s criminal record was marked by his involvement in several high-profile cases, with the most notable being the 2020 murder of Pintu Sengar, a notorious gangster turned politician.

He said the accused was known for maintaining a low profile to evade law enforcement agencies. He faced charges for 13 serious crimes in Kanpur alone. The press note, however, stated that the police are further scanning its crime record in other districts.

The ADG said the accused was native of Mahoba but his operational area was Kanpur, Lucknow and Jhansi. He said the criminal used to frequently keep changing his location to evade arrest. He said the reward of ₹1lakh from ₹50,000 by Kanpur police was increased on May 9, 2022, while the reward of ₹25,000 was announced by Jhansi police on June 18, 2022.

In a press note the STF officials said a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and an inspector rank officer were hit by bullets during the encounter but escaped unhurt as they wore bulletproof vests.

They said the accused suffered bullet wounds during retaliatory firing and was declared dead when the police team rushed him to Mauranipur community health centre for treatment. They said the police had recovered a factory-made pistol, two bullet magazines, one country made firearm as well as its cartridges and a motorcycle on which he was riding at the time of the encounter.

