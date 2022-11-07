U.P. to assess civic amenities through remote sensing & GIS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government will soon begin a scientific assessment of the civic amenities through remote sensing and GIS (geographic information system), said a government spokesperson. The Uttar Pradesh urban development department and the department of science and technology have been working in coordination to prepare an action plan for the same. The official added that the government will prepare a scientific database of roads, sewers and lakes in 126 urban bodies using technology.

Quoting Amrit Abhijat, the principal secretary of the urban development department, the spokesperson said that the remote sensing applications centre of the urban development department along with the department of science and technology has flung into action in this regard. A database of basic amenities will be prepared keeping in mind the need to assess social and civic amenities and ensure development in the urban areas of the state. Also, the government will conduct periodic testing, evaluation and monitoring of infrastructure facilities.

In addition, a database of all roads in urban areas would be prepared to monitor their status. This will not only provide information about the condition of the roads but also enable officials to get accurate information about potholes through the mobile app. Similarly, the status of the drainage system -- including its length, width and water-logging conditions -- will also be assessed through remote sensing and GIS techniques. Along with this, accurate evaluation and inspection of the works being done in all the bodies of the state under the Mukhya Mantri Nagar Srijan Yojana can be conducted at fixed intervals through this technique. Further, a decision support system will be prepared by demonstrating the maps and data received from GIS on the geoportal, which will improve its management by strengthening public utility facilities.

Meanwhile, the DPRs for the development and rejuvenation of 194 Amrit Sarovars of 126 urban bodies in the state have to be submitted in a time-bound manner. The development of Amrit Sarovars is an attempt to improve the level of groundwater in the state. Simultaneously, the rejuvenation and beautification of the ghats and the development of places for locals will also be undertaken.