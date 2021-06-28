UP to expand Covid vaccination coverage:Focus on cluster model, walk-in jabs and online appointments

HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Cluster model of vaccination, walk-in-vaccinations (for the 45+ age group) and appointments via online slot booking are key factors the health department is focusing on to expand the Covid vaccination coverage, particularly from July 1.

UP aims to administer 10 lakh doses per day while Lucknow has planned 30K doses per day to speed up the vaccination drive. “The cluster model of vaccination gave us good results and our previous week’s target was achieved on Friday,” said Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

Lucknow has administered about 14 lakh doses, the highest among all districts, and UP 30859397 doses, till Monday evening, since January 16, when the vaccination campaign started. Under the cluster model of vaccination, the coverage in the trial run increased from 52% to about 70%.

Under the cluster model, motivating teams go on door-to-door visits and then vaccinating teams administer doses at nearby places such as schools or clinics.

One-third of the development blocks were covered in the trial since June 21. From July 1, the cluster model of vaccination will be applicable to all development blocks.

Too meet the target of administering 10 lakh doses every day, Uttar Pradesh roughly requires 3 crore doses of the vaccine. “We have been informed about 1.5 crore doses coming to UP for July. We are now waiting for it and expect them to start arriving in different lots in the next 48 hours. The entire lot of 1.5 crore will arrive by July 10,” said a senior health official.

He said, “Once this consignment is delivered, the schedule for the next chunk of 1.5 crore doses will be there. But it depends on the companies when and in what number they send the lot.”

July will have 27 working days, barring Sundays, when the vaccination campaign will run. On each day, the target is to administer 10 lakh doses. The state has over 8,000 vaccination sites and plans to take the number up to 10,000.