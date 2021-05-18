UP varsities, schools to resume online classes from May 20

The state government has ordered to resume online classes for students of class 9 to 12 (secondary level) from May 20. The state and private universities across the Uttar Pradesh will also resume their online classes from May 20.

However, under no circumstances, students will be allowed to come to campuses to attend physical classes. Vice chancellors and principals will use their discretion on calling teachers to campuses, an official said.

Lucknow University Associated College Teachers Association (LUACTA) chief Manoj Pandey has appealed to principal of degree colleges to allow teachers to work from home till COVID-19 situation eases out.

Lucknow University officials, in a virtual meeting held on Tuesday, decided that the online classes will commence from May 20. The weekly report of online classes by the heads will be submitted to the competent authority. New virtual platforms will be explored for the laboratory class. There will be addition of new e-resources to the Tagore Library to enrich the e-content, said LU spokesperson, Durgesh Srivastava.

There was an extensive discussion on the common minimum syllabus of various courses recommended by the department of higher education, Uttar Pradesh. Few departments, education, commerce and agriculture have approved their syllabus by the board of studies after minor corrections. Other departments will approve their syllabus after the necessary amendments which can be maximum up to 30%.

According to a letter issued to all vice-chancellors of state and private universities by Abdul Samad, special secretary, UP government, students may visit UP higher education digital Library where e-content on several important topics by faculty members have been uploaded.

In case of student or teachers, who has reported negative for Covid-19, but has post Covid complications, the decision on participation in online classes will be taken by the vice chancellor, head of departments and principals as per the Covid-19 guidelines, said Abdul Samad in his order.

The vice-chancellors had been asked to call 50% non-teaching staff on roaster basis.

Likewise, the state government has instructed school management to make such arrangements for online teaching that majority of teaching work by teachers can be carried out from home.

Special secretary, secondary education Jai Shankar Dubey. in a letter sent to chairman and secretary of UP board as well as to all district Inspector of schools (DIOSs), on Tuesday that online teaching should be strengthened in all schools affiliated to UP board using academic programmes and content being broadcast by Doordarshan and made available on e-gyan ganga YouTube channel of UP board and swayam prabha channel of union education ministry.

The order states that the entire responsibility of ensuring proper functioning of online education in the district would be on DIOSs concerned. The divisional joint education directors would closely monitor the online education being provided.

The order says that DIOS concerned would submit a weekly status report to divisional joint education director who in turn would send report to director, secondary education.