UP Congress demands SC monitored probe in Ram Temple donation row

Youth Congress National President Udaybhanu Chib on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Central Government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged irregularities in funds collected for the Ram Temple. He demanded complete transparency regarding donations received in the name of Lord Ram and called for an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. A saffron Dharm Dhwaj hoisted atop the 161-foot golden spire of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya (File)

Addressing party workers and media representatives, Chib said several questions had emerged concerning temple construction and the handling of offerings and donations.

Raising three key questions, Chib asked who would be held accountable for the alleged irregularities, noting that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was constituted under the supervision of the Prime Minister. He also questioned the reasons behind the resignations of the Trust’s former General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra, asking why such developments occurred if all affairs were being conducted properly.

The Congress party maintained that transparency and accountability were essential in matters involving public donations and religious institutions, and called for a thorough probe into the allegations.

While in Varanasi, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak on Saturday called for an immediate FIR and the arrest of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and others accused of misappropriating offerings at the Lord Shri Ram Temple. Addressing a press conference, she sought an independent judicial inquiry supervised by the Supreme Court to identify those responsible for the alleged loot and the protection they have received over the years.

Nayak also urged the immediate dissolution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, proposing it be replaced by a transparent, accountable body comprising religious leaders, eminent citizens and administrative experts. Furthermore, she demanded a complete forensic audit of the trust’s donations, contributions, land purchases, events and other expenses.