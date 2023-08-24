Now, mandatory approval required for drone operations over key sites in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR A day after a drone was spotted near the Gorakhnath temple, district officials issued updated guidelines on Wednesday evening regarding the operation of drones in specific priority areas, which notably includes the vicinity of Gorakhnath temple. As per the new regulations, obtaining prior permission for drone flights has now become mandatory.

Decision comes a day after a drone was spotted near the Gorakhnath temple. (HT FIle)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) of the city, Anjani Kumar Singh, released the revised guidelines on Wednesday evening, imposing restrictions on drone flights within a 2-metre radius of the Gorakhnath temple. The same restrictions are applied to five other key locations, namely the Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (Hindustan Chemical and Fertilizer Corporation unit area), the railway station, and AIIMS.

Singh explained that these guidelines will be treated as part of section 144 and will be rigorously enforced in city-area police stations. Law enforcement officials mentioned that following the spotting of a drone in the airspace near Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday morning while chief minister Yogi Adityanath was conducting a Janta Darbar (public audience), a youth named Mayank Barnwal was apprehended for operating the drone without obtaining prior permission. An FIR was registered against him under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and his hard disk was seized.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In recent times, drones have captured the fascination of many youths, and numerous individuals have faced legal action for deploying drones during events such as weddings and other gatherings without the required permissions. It’s worth noting that drones are unmanned aircraft capable of capturing aerial imagery, often used for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes.

Officials clarified that this order has been instituted in anticipation of upcoming festivals, including Raksha Bandhan. In a significant development, Mukul Goyal, the Additional Director General (ADG) of security, visited the Gorakhnath temple on Monday to assess the security arrangements in place. During the visit, he directed the police post in-charges and security personnel to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and conduct thorough checks on all visitors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON