Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / UPEIDA, SIDM ink pact for investment in Defence Industrial Corridor
others

UPEIDA, SIDM ink pact for investment in Defence Industrial Corridor

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) signed an MoU with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on Friday for bringing investment in the Defence Industrial Corridor of the state and for creating an ecosystem for developing defence industrial base in UP
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 11:01 PM IST
The Aligarh node of the corridor is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister next month. (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) signed an MoU with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on Friday for bringing investment in the Defence Industrial Corridor of the state and for creating an ecosystem for developing defence industrial base in UP.

“We are looking forward to bringing in thousand crore worth of investments through the SIDM,” said UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi while speaking on the occasion at the Confederation of Indian Industries’ (CII) office.

“The Aligarh node of the corridor is expected to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister next month. Around 21 investors have availed benefit of competitive rates of 1,000 per sq metre (of land) in the Aligarh node,” he said.

Under the MoU, which is for three years initially, a joint UPEIDA-SIDM Defence Industry Forum (Udyog Utkarsh) would be formulated. Other areas of collaboration would include B2G (business to government) meetings facilitation as well as vetting of investments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Man prepares fried eggs with a splash of Fanta and tweeple are wondering ‘why?’

Incredible pictures of aurora australis captured from ISS go viral

Stray cat that adopted humans loves their blanket. Watch cute video

Lionel Messi leaves FC Barcelona, people react with meme
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP