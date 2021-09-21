Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / UP govt ready for even CBI probe in Mahant Giri’s death: Dy CM
others

UP govt ready for even CBI probe in Mahant Giri’s death: Dy CM

“The wishes of the Akhara Parishad and the Panch Parmeshwars (heads) of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani (a monastic order of which Narendra Giri was also the secretary) would be honoured in this regard,” he said, while interacting with media persons in Prayagraj
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya paying his last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri at Baghambari Math ashram in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT photo)

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said that the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri will be investigated and culprits will be given strictest of punishment as per the law. He said the state government was ready even for a CBI investigation, if needed.

“The wishes of the Akhara Parishad and the Panch Parmeshwars (heads) of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani (a monastic order of which Narendra Giri was also the secretary) would be honoured in this regard,” he said, while interacting with media persons in Prayagraj.

Earlier, Maurya reached the city from Lucknow and paid his last respects to the Mahant at the Baghambari Math ashram where his body has been kept for darshan.

Maurya had met the 62-year-old Mahant past Sunday. “I am unable to believe that he could have died by suicide. I am shocked, pained...I knew him since childhood...I sought his blessings on the morning of September 19. He seemed fine then…,” Maurya had said in his tweet in Hindi on Mahant’s death.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FIR against Anand Giri; UP CM pays last respects to ABAP chief

Couple found dead in Meerut home; police suspect relative

Day on, body of man fished out of Yamunanagar canal

Haryana schools reopen for Classes 1 to 3, 45% attendance on Day 1
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP