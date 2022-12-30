UPites prefer religious circuits to usher in New Year

LUCKNOW Religious circuits such as the newly developed Kashi Vishwanath Dham , Mahakal temple in Ujjain and Statue of Unity in Gujarat were the favourite destinations for middle aged people in UP this New Year, said Ajit Sinha, chief regional manager, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) of Indian railway, Lucknow.

“The youngsters still prefer hill stations of north-eastern states and sea beaches for party such as Goa and Andaman and Nicobar, or even abroad for that matter,” added Sinha while emphasising that the demand had gone up, December being the peak season due to New Year celebration with people booking and opting for packages. “There is a section which prefers to visit religious places which are less cold, such as Amritsar and Jaipur,” informed Sinha.

According to the IRCTC official, UP itself being one of the favourite destinations for tourists, more bookings have been received for Buddhist circuits such as Sarnath and Kushinagar connecting Lumbini in Nepal.

Of the foreign destinations, Thailand is the favourite among the people of U.P. as it is cheaper in comparison to other countries. “A considerable number of air bookings have been received online on the IRCTC portal,” Sinha said. “We’re running several special package trains where people can visit most of the places at a very cheap price starting from ₹6000-7000 along with flight packages. This helps the lower and middle earning group to avail trips in a small budget,” Sinha said.

