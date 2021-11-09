UPPCL asks discoms to resume smart metering project; consumer body raises questions

Lucknow: The UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) is gearing up to resume the smart meter installation work after a suspending it for a year in the state, following various complaints about the hi-tech meters were received, even as the UP Rajya Viduit Upbhokta Parishad has questioned the logic of re-starting installation without acting on the complaints.

UPPCL managing director Panjak Kumar has asked discoms to start installation of smart pre-paid meters of 4-G technology as per the Central government’s guidelines issued on September 7, 2021. “However, the EESL will ensure that the incidents like bulk disconnections do not reoccur due to any reason to avoid inconvenience to consumers,” he said.

EESL, a Central government enterprise, is implementing the project that seeks to install 40 lakh smart meters in consumers’ residences in UP.

The UPPCL in mid-October last year had suspended the project till October 31, 2021 after thousands of smart meter consumers were deprived of electricity when their meters got disconnected. Many other complaints about these meters were also received from time to time prompting the management to order inquiries.

Meanwhile, Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma said that there was no logic in re-starting the smart metering project without the taking action on the complaints received earlier.

“We do not know the status of the inquiries even after one year of thousands of smart meter consumers having faced a lot of inconvenience due to disconnection of their meters,” he said.

Verma demanded action against the officials who purchased smart meters based on an outdated 2-G technology.