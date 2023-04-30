UPPCL debunks fake news: ‘No plan in force to issue power connections for 10 in U.P’

LUCKNOW Scrapping reports that poor families will get a power connection for ₹10 under the ‘Jhapat’ scheme, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has dismissed the news as misleading. The clarification comes after this fake news was being circulated on some social media platforms. The clarification comes after this fake news was being circulated on some social media platforms. (Representational photo)

“There is no scheme in force to issue power connections for ₹10 and ₹100 to APL and BPL families. The news being circulated in the social media in this regard is completely misleading,” said a UPPCL spokesperson on Sunday.

The power connections, according to the official, were issued under the Jhatpat scheme against the charges prescribed for the same and there was no change in the scheme. People are advised not to use any unauthorised website for money transaction to subscribe to a power connection and contact on 1912 for more details,” the spokesperson added.